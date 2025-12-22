Kiev, EU try to steer Russia-US dialogue on Ukraine off track — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Every time positive developments emerge in the Russian-US dialogue, Kiev and its European sponsors try to nip them in the bud, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said during the Valdai Discussion Club.

"It’s a fact: every time our dialogue with the US starts to take a positive turn, Kiev and its European curators take extraordinary emergency measures to hamper it, to deform it, to steer these efforts off track," he said.

Ryabkov went on to say that the dialogue with the United States on Ukraine will continue.

"As far as the latest series of [Russia-US] contacts is concerned, I’m sure that once the president is briefed, relevant assessments will be made in addition to what has already been said. We will continue," Ryabkov added.

Over the weekend, US officials held separate talks with the Russian and Ukrainian delegations. Following the talks, US Vice President JD Vance said: "The breakthrough that I do feel that we’ve made is that all of the issues are actually out in the open." In turn, US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff described his discussions with the Russian delegation led by special presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev as "productive and constructive."

Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said Dmitriev would brief President Vladimir Putin on his talks in Miami as soon as he returns to Moscow.

The Ukrainian side was represented in Florida by Ukrainian Security Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Andrey Gnatov.