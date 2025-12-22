Putin offers condolences to Rahmon over death of Tajik boy at school in Moscow Region

ST. PETERSBURG, December 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to Tajik leader Emomali Rahmon over the death of a Tajik boy at a school in the Moscow Region’s Odintsovo on December 16, saying that those responsible would be held accountable.

"I would like to begin our bilateral meeting by expressing my sincere condolences to you and to the family of the boy from Tajikistan who died a few days ago," Putin said. He added that crimes against children are particularly grave and stressed that the investigation would be thorough, with those responsible punished in accordance with the law.

Rahmon, in turn, thanked Putin for assurances that Russian law enforcement agencies would conduct a careful and comprehensive investigation into the incident.