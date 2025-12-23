MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The EU, former US President Joe Biden, and his supporters are to blame for the conflict in Ukraine and the resulting deaths, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said at the last meeting of the fall session.

"The EU, Biden and his supporters are to blame for what is happening in Ukraine. It is their fault that many innocent civilians died. Their hands are stained with the people’s blood," the top lawmaker said.

According to Volodin, the culprits of the conflict "are trying to retain their power" by accusing Russia of everything. "But you and I understand that this is just an attempt to stay in power. The people of European states will assess their work, and just as in several other countries, there will be changes because it will become impossible to portray Russia as the enemy," the lawmaker emphasized.