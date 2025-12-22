Two civilians die after Kurds shell Aleppo — TV

TUNIS, December 22. /TASS/. At least two civilians died after shelling attacks on Aleppo’s residential quarters by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Syria TV reported.

According to the television channel, the shelling attack targeted Aleppo’s northern Al-Jamiliya neighborhood.

Clashes between Kurdish units and the Syrian interim government’s forces were reported from northern Aleppo earlier in the day. According to the Ikhbariya television channel, Kurdish forces are shelling residential quarters. At least ten civilians have been wounded. According to the SANA news agency, coming under a shelling attack was the territory of the Al-Razi hospital.

The emergencies ministry in the Syrian interim government has called on Aleppo residents to keep away from areas of clashes. According to the ministry, shelling attacks caused fires in the Al-Jamiliya and Sheikh Taha neighborhoods. It also said that two rescuers were wounded in the Sheikh Maksoud neighborhood when their car came under fire. The ministry condemned the attack by the Kurdish forces as a "violation of international humanitarian law."

The previous intense exchange of fire between SDF units and government forces took place in Aleppo and Deir ez-Zor on October 26. Following the clashes, SDF commander Mazloum Abdi and Syrian Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra met in Damascus and agreed "on an immediate ceasefire along the entire line of combat engagement in the north and northeast of the country."