MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Unmanned systems troops of the Battlegroup South destroyed a ground robotic system, five drones, and 20 Ukrainian armed forces bunkers and shelters in the Kramatorsk, Konstantinovsk, and Seversk directions over the past 24 hours, Vadim Astafyev, head of the group's press center, reported.

"Unmanned systems troops of the group destroyed four communication antennas, a ground robotic system, 20 Ukrainian armed forces bunkers and shelters, three UAV antennas, two generators, and an ATV in the Kramatorsk, Konstantinovsk, and Seversk directions. Five enemy drones were shot down," Astafyev said.