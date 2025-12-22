British singer Chris Rea dies at age 74

LONDON, December 22. /TASS/. British singer and songwriter Chris Rea has died at 74, his family announced.

"It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Chris. He passed away peacefully in hospital earlier today following a short illness, surrounded by his family," a statement carried by the BBC said.

Rea was known for hits like The Road to Hell, Looking For The Summer, On The Beach, Auberge, The Blue Cafe, and was popular in the soft and blues-rock genres, peaking in the late 1980s. In the UK, his work became synonymous with the Christmas holidays following the 1986 release of Driving Home For Christmas, which charted again this year at 30th.

The singer recovered from a stroke in 2016 and continued performing. He performed in Russia at venues including the State Kremlin Palace (2006), Luzhniki Stadium (2008), and Crocus City Hall (2017).