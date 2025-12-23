US nuclear-powered submarine enters South Korean port

SEOUL, December 23. /TASS/. A US Navy nuclear-powered submarine arrived at a naval operations base in Busan on Tuesday, Yonhap quoted the South Korean Navy as saying.

The USS Greeneville, a Los Angeles-class attack submarine, entered the port to replenish supplies and provide rest for the crew.

This is the first visit by a nuclear-powered submarine under President Lee Jae-myung who won the election in June. Last time, a US nuclear-powered submarine visited the South Korean port in February, when the USS Alexandria docked at the same naval base.

The USS Greeneville has visited South Korea three times already, making the previous port call in 2016.

North Korea has been critical of US nuclear-powered submarines visiting South Korean ports.