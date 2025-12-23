Fire in industrial zone and 29 downed drones: Ukrainian UAV attack aftermath

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Air defenses intercepted and destroyed 29 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions last night, the Defense Ministry reported.

The drones tried to attack facilities in Stavropol Region’s Budennovsk, causing fires at an industrial site.

TASS has compiled the main information about the attack’s consequences.

Scale

- Air defenses intercepted and destroyed 29 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions from 11:00 p.m. Moscow time on December 22 to 7:00 a.m. on December 23 (from 8:00 p.m. GMT on December 22 to 4:00 a.m. on December 23), the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

- According to its statement, air defenses downed 14 drones over the Rostov Region, seven over the Stavropol Region, three each over the Belgorod and Kalmykia Regions, as well as one each over the Kursk Region and Crimea.

Aftermath

- Ukrainian drones attempted to attack facilities in Stavropol Region’s Budennovsk. Several fires erupted in the industrial zone. There are no injuries, regional governor Vladimir Vladimirov reported.

- Emergency services are working on the site.

- The enemy drone attack was repelled in eight districts of the Rostov Region. There are no casualties, regional governor Yury Slyusar said.

- The drone debris damaged a fence in the Verkhnepotapov settlement of the Konstantinovsky district.

- A house under construction caught fire in the Grushevskaya settlement of the Aksaysky district. The fire was eliminated at an area of 40 square meters.