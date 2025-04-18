Iran to reduce uranium enrichment if Trump doesn't scrap nuclear pact — news agency

LONDON, April 18. /TASS/. Iran is ready to reduce the level of uranium enrichment if it receives guarantees that US President Donald Trump will not withdraw from the potential nuclear deal, Reuters reported, citing a senior Iranian official.

According to the news agency, Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei has set "red lines" within which the country, regardless of the outcome of negotiations with the United States, will not dismantle its centrifuges for uranium enrichment and will not stop it completely.

Iran will also not agree to reduce its stockpile of enriched uranium below the level agreed under the 2015 deal, the official said. In addition, Tehran said Iran's missile program cannot fall within the scope of the nuclear deal and will not be part of negotiations with the United States.

"Iran understood in indirect talks in Oman that Washington doesn’t want Iran to stop all nuclear activities, and this can be a common ground for Iran and the US to start a fair negotiation," Reuters quoted the official as saying.

According to the news agency, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said during discussions between Iranian and US officials on April 12 in Oman’s Muscat that Tehran was ready to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as a guarantee that its nuclear activities were peaceful. However, Araghchi made it clear that this would only be possible if sanctions on Iran's oil and financial sectors were lifted.

On April 12, indirect talks took place in Muscat between US and Iranian representatives under Omani mediation to address the situation surrounding Tehran's nuclear program. The Iranian delegation was headed by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while the US side was led by special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff. According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the meeting was productive and calm, and both parties agreed to continue discussions.

On Thursday, US State Department Spokeswoman Tammy Bruce announced that the next round of negotiations would be held in Rome on April 19.

The talks in Oman marked the first high-level engagement between officials from the two countries since 2022. They aim to resolve long-standing tensions over Iran's nuclear program. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated he is willing to use force if Iran refuses the deal.