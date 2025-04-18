US-Iran to hold second round talks in Rome on April 19 — Oman’s Foreign Ministry

DUBAI, April 17. /TASS/. Oman’s Foreign Ministry said that the second round of talks between Iran and the United States on settling disagreements around Tehran’s nuclear program will be held in Rome on April 19.

"The second round of talks between representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America will be held in Rome this Saturday. The talks will aim to achieve further progress towards a fair, binding and sustainable agreement," the ministry said in a statement.

US and Iranian officials held talks in Oman on April 12, discussing ways to resolve the situation around Tehran’s nuclear program. Iran’s delegation was led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff headed the US delegation. According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the meeting took place in a measured and positive atmosphere, and the parties agreed to continue consultations. The second round of talks was initially set to take place in Oman on April 19, but Iran later said the venue was to be determined by the mediator.