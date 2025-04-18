EU to take part in Ukraine talks to ensure lifting of Russia sanctions — top US diplomat

PARIS, April 18. /TASS/. European Union countries will need to be involved in talks on resolving the Ukraine conflict to make sure that the lifting of European sanctions on Russia is part of a deal, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said following talks with French and British officials in Paris.

"Part of the sanctions against Russia <...> are European sanctions that we can’t lift if that’s whenever to be part of a deal, so they [EU countries] are going to have to be involved no matter what," Rubio told reporters at France’s Le Bourget Airport.

Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out earlier that Russian businesses had learned to work under sanctions and been able to launch alternative mechanisms for cooperation with foreign partners seeking to work with Russia.