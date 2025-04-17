Rosatom says other countries coming to Russia for help with quantum tech development

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Many countries are appealing to Russia to help them develop their quantum industries and technologies, Director of Quantum Technologies at Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation Ekaterina Solntseva said.

"We currently see other countries actively requesting our help in creating their own quantum industry and developing quantum technology. <…> We receive numerous requests for help in developing national quantum programs, creating quantum centers," she told a conference.

That said, having become one of top three developers of quantum tech, Russia has spent roughly 20 times less money on its quantum program than the leaders in the "quantum race," Solntseva noted. "Money isn’t the only thing that matters here. There are a lot of countries that have invested ten times more than Russia, but haven’t reached even a fifth of our result. You can just look at the figures, which speak for themselves, to see the difference between what Russia has achieved over the past five years, and what many other very deserving countries failed to reach, unfortunately, despite big money injections," she explained.

Rosatom has been in charge of implementing the Quantum Computing Roadmap since 2020. Total financing within the roadmap amounted to 24 bln rubles ($292 mln) in 2020-2024, with 12 bln invested by Rosatom. Russia’s quantum ion-powered 50-qubit computer, as well as a prototype of a neutral single rubidium atoms-powered 50-qubit quantum computer, were created as part of the roadmap in 2024.

Russia is now among the top three countries, alongside the US and China, to have developed quantum computers across all four leading platforms: superconductors, ions, neutral atoms, and photons — the global standards for quantum computing architectures. Looking ahead, Russia’s 2025-2030 Quantum Roadmap will focus on achieving practical, industrial applications of quantum technologies — with an emphasis on turning research into real-world use.