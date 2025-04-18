Moratorium on energy sites strikes can be seen as progress in settlement — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. A moratorium on strikes on energy facilities can be seen as progress in the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, even though Moscow, unlike Kiev, adhered to it, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We believe that certain progress can already be noted. This is progress related to the moratorium on strikes on energy infrastructure facilities. Russia has adhered to this moratorium, which is not the case with the Ukrainian side," the spokesman pointed out.

He commented on the statement by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that the US does not plan to deal with the Ukrainian settlement for weeks and months.

When asked how likely it was that the US would withdraw from the settlement process, Peskov said that "this is a question to be asked in Washington.".