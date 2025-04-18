US not ready to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine yet, Rubio says

PARIS, April 18. /TASS/. The United States is not yet ready to discuss the details of security guarantees for Ukraine, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters at Paris-Le Bourget Airport.

"I spoke to Mr. [Russian Foreign Minister Sergey] Lavrov yesterday <…> because we had a meeting today with the Ukrainians, we proposed an outline, we didn’t go into specificity about it," he said. Rubio added that the United States thought it [the meeting] "was constructive, that it was positive, and that nobody rejected anything." The negotiators will go back to their capitals, "mulling over, and return to us early next week," he said. According to Rubio, "the French, and the British, and the Germans were very constructive and helpful."

On April 17, French President Emmanuel Macron held a meeting with Rubio and US Special Envoy Steven Witkoff in Paris. According to the Elysee Palace, the "constructive talks" helped to "converge positions" on resolving the Ukraine conflict.

Another meeting of representatives from the five countries is scheduled for next week in London, AFP reported.