Rada to ratify mineral deal with US if satisfied with terms — lawmaker

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) will endorse the mineral agreement with the United States—a memorandum on which was signed a day earlier by Kiev and Washington - provided lawmakers are content with the terms presented to Ukraine, particularly in relation to security assurances, Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy Daniil Getmantsev stated.

"The memorandum signed last night is a statement of intentions, not the finalized deal. If such a deal requires parliamentary approval, the Verkhovna Rada will support it only if Ukraine is not burdened with any 'retroactive' debts, the terms are equitable, and, just as crucially, we receive clear responses regarding the establishment of credible security assurances for our country," Getmantsev wrote on his Telegram channel.

He noted that Ukraine needs such a deal to draw in capital for the revival of its economy.

On April 17, Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko announced the signing of the memorandum, describing it as a sign of productive cooperation and a shared aim to finalize a full agreement. The sides are working toward setting up an investment fund for Ukraine’s reconstruction, which, once formalized, will need to be ratified by both nations' parliaments, she added. However, she did not disclose any specifics regarding the deal’s provisions.

The signing was halted on February 28 following a disagreement between Vladimir Zelensky and US President Donald Trump during a White House meeting. On March 27, Kiev reported receiving a revised draft from Washington, which was significantly more stringent than the original. The new version requires Kiev to repay over 120 billion dollars in aid. Additionally, the US would oversee the investment fund dedicated to Ukraine's reconstruction, which would be financed through Kiev’s income from licensing fees and extraction leases. Since then, Ukrainian officials have repeatedly stated they are still finalizing their stance on the deal, while Zelensky criticized Washington for shifting the agreed terms.