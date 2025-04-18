IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight drone attack on Russian regions

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Air defenses intercepted and destroyed 56 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions last night, the Defense Ministry said.

In the Belgorod Region, two self-defense volunteers were killed and a civilian suffered injuries. Falling drone debris damaged the windows of two private houses, the facade of a house, two cars and a gas pipeline in the Voronezh Region.

TASS has gathered the key information about the consequences of the attack.

Scale of attack

- On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 56 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions last night, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

- According to the ministry, 27 drones were downed over the Voronezh Region, 12 over the Belgorod Region, another 12 over the Sea of Azov, three over Crimea, one over the Rostov Region and one more over the Krasnodar Region.

Consequences

A drone strike targeted a truck in the village of Belyanka in the Shebekinsky District, leaving the driver injured, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram.

- The man suffered a mine-explosive injury and shrapnel injuries to his stomach, arms and leg and was taken to the hospital by self-defense fighters.

- Two volunteers of the Volokonovsky District’s self-defense were killed in a Ukrainian drone strike in the Belgorod Region, Gladkov said.

- In the Voronezh Region, falling drone debris damaged the windows of two private houses, the facade of a house, two cars and a gas pipeline, Governor Alexander Gusev said. According to him, the gas pipeline has already been repaired.