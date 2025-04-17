Trump says he is not in a rush to attack Iran over its nuclear program

WASHINGTON, April 17. /TASS/. The United States is not in a rush to attack Iran in connection with its nuclear program, US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House.

When asked to comment on the possibility of a military action against Iran, Trump said: "I wouldn't say [I] waved off [this option]. I'm not in a rush to do it, because I think that Iran has a chance to have a great country and to live happily without death. And I'd like to see that. That's my first option. If there's a second option, I think it would be very bad for Iran. And I think Iran is wanting to talk. I hope they're wanting to talk. It's going to be very good for them if they do.".