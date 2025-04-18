Memo of intent points to US aid for Kiev, does not recognize Ukraine’s debt

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The memorandum of intent that the US and Ukraine have signed indicates that Washington "has provided significant financial and material support" to Kiev but does not explicitly recognize Ukraine’s debt to the United States.

The document has been published on the Ukrainian government’s website.

The document also states that the parties acknowledge Ukraine’s decision to abandon its nuclear arsenal under the Budapest Memorandum in order "to strengthen international peace and security."

The memo also notes that the parties intend to avoid conflicts with Ukraine’s obligations under European Union accession and agreements with other creditors.

The one-page document highlights the parties’ intention to finalize an agreement on economic cooperation and the creation of an investment fund. The details regarding their cooperation and the operation of the investment fund will be clarified in a separate agreement.

The memorandum was signed by US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent and Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Yulia Sviridenko.