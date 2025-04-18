Japan protests what it thinks is Russia’s growing presence in Kurils

TOKYO, April 18. /TASS/. Japan has accused Russia of what it considers efforts to expand its military footprint in the southern Kuril Islands and has filed a formal diplomatic complaint over Russian military drills, which Tokyo claims are being conducted in the area. Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwai addressed the matter during a regular press briefing.

In response to questions from journalists, Iwai stated that Japan had received a notification from Russia about planned live-fire drills near the Kunashir, Shikotan, and Habomai islands, set to occur from April 17 to 22. Japan maintains that these areas fall within its territorial claims.

"A protest has been submitted via diplomatic channels," Iwai stressed. "The escalation of military activity, including these exercises, runs counter to Japan’s stance on the four northern islands—and such actions are intolerable."

Since the mid-20th century, Tokyo and Moscow have been involved in discussions aimed at securing a peace agreement following World War II. The primary stumbling block continues to be the dispute over control of the southern Kurils. Following the war, the full island chain was incorporated into the Soviet Union, but Japan contests the sovereignty of Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan, and several smaller, uninhabited islets. The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly insisted that Russia’s sovereignty over these lands is supported by a firm international legal basis and is not open to negotiation.

Diplomatic dialogue between the two countries has reached an impasse, with Russia pointing to Japan’s sanctions related to the Ukraine conflict as a major factor behind the suspension of peace treaty discussions.