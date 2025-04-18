Russian troops liberate about 80% of DPR territory, says military expert

LUGANSK, April 18. /TASS/. Russian troops have liberated about 80% of the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) from Ukrainian armed formations, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Friday.

"With regard to the DPR, the liberation figure has come close to 80% but this is quite a notional indicator because there are some key, important and strategic settlements that we will have to take," the military expert said.

Russian troops will still have to take such large communities in the Donetsk People’s Republic as Konstantinovka, Kramatorsk, Slavyansk and Druzhkovka, he specified.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported earlier on Friday that Russian troops had liberated four communities in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past week.