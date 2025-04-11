Trump administration understands that Zelensky hates Russians — Lavrov

ALMATY, April 11. /TASS/. The administration of US President Donald Trump understands that Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky hates Russians and that he will have to accept the improbability of recapturing areas, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after a CIS foreign ministers meeting in Almaty.

"The Trump administration has this understanding [that Zelensky hates Russians] and it has repeatedly stated in public that Zelensky will have to accept the loss of land," Russia’s top diplomat said.

According to Lavrov, officials in the current US administration also understand that "reverting to the 1991 borders as Zelensky still demands would be unfeasible, at least because people whom Zelensky considers as `creatures’ live there."

"He [Zelensky] had frequently stated that before the special military operation when he advised those who feel connected to Russian culture to move to Russia," Lavrov said.