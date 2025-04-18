Top US diplomat highlights importance of dialogue with Russia

PARIS, April 18. /TASS/. Dialogue between Washington and Moscow is important, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters at France’s Le Bourget Airport.

"We just haven't communicated [with Russia] for three and a half years. I think it’s important that communication happened," he emphasized.

In this regard, Rubio pointed to US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff’s recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin and Witkoff met in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on April 11. The meeting, which lasted over four hours, was focused on the situation in Ukraine.