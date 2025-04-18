Memo signed between Ukraine, US envisages no security guarantees — Ukrainian MP

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The memorandum which was signed by Ukraine and the United States on April 17 as the first step to a minerals deal does not mention any security guarantees for Kiev, Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak wrote on his Telegram channel.

Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko announced on Thursday evening that the two sides had signed a memorandum "certifying the constructive joint work of our teams and the intention to conclude a deal that will be beneficial to both our nations."