Lavrov confirms to Rubio Moscow’s readiness to work with US on Ukrainian crisis — ministry

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. In a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reaffirmed Moscow’s readiness to continue working with the US to address the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Lavrov reaffirmed Moscow’s readiness to continue joint work with American colleagues aimed at properly fixing the problems that caused the Ukrainian crisis," the ministry said.

Also, Rubio informed Lavrov about his contacts with Ukrainian delegates in France.

"The secretary of state, who is now in Paris, informed [Lavrov] about meetings with officials from Ukraine, France and a number of other European countries that he and US special envoy Steven Witkoff had there," the ministry said. "It was stressed that the above-mentioned contacts were held in connection with consultations between Washington and Moscow, including the recent meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Steven Witkoff in St. Petersburg."

"The minister and the secretary of state have agreed to maintain operative contacts, including in light of the meetings the Americans and the Europeans plan to hold with Ukraine next week," the ministry said.