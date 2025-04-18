Russian troops liberate four communities in Donetsk region over week — top brass

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated four communities in the Donetsk region over the week of April 12-18, including the settlement of Valentinovka in the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"Battlegroup South units liberated the settlements of Kalinovo and Valentinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active operations… Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlements of Yelizavetovka and Preobrazhenka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia hammers Ukrainian military-industrial sites in nine precision strikes over week

Russian forces delivered nine strikes by precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on Ukrainian military-industrial sites over the week, including a strike on the morning of April 18, the ministry reported.

"On April 12-18 this year, the Russian Armed Forces delivered nine combined strikes by precision-guided weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial complex, the infrastructure of military airfields, warehouses of armament, ammunition, missiles, attack unmanned aerial vehicles and uncrewed boats, UAV operator training centers and temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said.

On the morning of April 18, the Russian Armed Forces "delivered a combined strike by long-range precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on key production sites of unmanned aircraft systems and infrastructure facilities of Ukraine’s military airfields," it said.

The goals of the strike were achieved and all the designated targets were struck, the ministry reported.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 1,900 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,900 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy tanks and 39 armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, Battlegroup North units continued destroying Ukrainian armed formations on the territory of the Kursk Region. Combat aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles and artillery struck manpower and equipment of a tank brigade, four mechanized brigades, three air assault brigades and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and five territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

In the Belgorod and Kharkov directions, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of five mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an air assault brigade, a coastal defense brigade and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and four territorial defense brigades, it said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,900 troops in that frontline area over the week. Sixty-four Ukrainian service members surrendered to Russian forces, the ministry said.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed six tanks, 39 armored combat vehicles, 99 motor vehicles, six multiple launch rocket systems, including two US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, 46 field artillery guns, two surface-to-air missile systems, eight electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and ten ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army in those frontline areas over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 1,730 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,730 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 30 enemy artillery guns, including seven NATO weapons in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, two assault brigades and an artillery brigade of the Ukrainian army, three territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,730 personnel, two tanks, 13 armored combat vehicles, including three US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, 45 motor vehicles, 30 field artillery guns, among them seven NATO 155mm self-propelled artillery systems and howitzers, 12 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and 21 ammunition depots in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 2,170 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 2,170 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 35 enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on formations of seven mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, three assault brigades, an artillery brigade, an unmanned aircraft systems regiment of the Ukrainian army, three territorial defense brigades, three National Guard brigades and the Azov special operations brigade [outlawed in Russia as a terrorist group]," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 2,170 personnel, two tanks, 27 armored combat vehicles, including four M113 armored personnel carriers and a Stryker armored fighting vehicle of US manufacture, 74 motor vehicles, 35 field artillery guns, among them four Western-made 155mm weapons, six electronic warfare stations, 27 ammunition, fuel and materiel depots in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 2,680 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 2,680 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 20 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of six mechanized brigades, two assault brigades, an airborne brigade, three jaeger brigades, an unmanned systems brigade and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and four National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 2,680 personnel, two tanks, 20 armored combat vehicles, including seven US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, 35 motor vehicles and 34 field artillery guns, among them six 155mm US-manufactured Paladin, French-manufactured Caesar and Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery systems in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 1,020 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 1,020 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 18 enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an airmobile brigade, an air assault brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, three territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,020 personnel, a tank, eight armored combat vehicles, 20 motor vehicles, 18 field artillery guns, among them three NATO weapons and four electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts over 540 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted more than 540 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 16 enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, three coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and three territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 540 personnel, four armored combat vehicles and 56 motor vehicles in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, 12 field artillery guns, nine electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and 16 ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian air defenses down F-16 fighter, 1,618 Ukrainian UAVs over week

Russian air defense forces shot down an F-16 fighter aircraft and 1,618 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, air defense capabilities shot down a Ukrainian Air Force F-16 aircraft, 45 JDAM guided aerial bombs and 29 rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system of US manufacture and 1,618 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 661 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 52,592 unmanned aerial vehicles, 603 surface-to-air missile systems, 22,920 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,541 multiple rocket launchers, 23,820 field artillery guns and mortars and 34,317 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.