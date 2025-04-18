US has other things to focus on following three years of support to Ukraine — Rubio

PARIS, April 18. /TASS/. Having spent three years and billions of dollars to support Ukraine, the United States has reached a point where it has other things to focus on, according to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"I think from the US perspective, we've spent three years, billions of dollars supporting the Ukrainian side, but now we've reached a point where we have other things we have to focus on," he told reporters at Paris-Le Bourget Airport. The United States is "prepared to be engaged in this (Ukraine – TASS) as long as it takes, but not indefinitely, not without progress," he explained.

According to Rubio, the administration of US President Donald Trump has "done more in 80 days than [former US President Joe] Biden ever did <…>." "If it’s [achieving a peace] is going to happen, we want to help. But if it’s not going to happen, we need to know now because we have other things we have to deal with," he concluded.

On April 17, French President Emmanuel Macron held a meeting with Rubio and US Special Envoy Steven Witkoff in Paris. According to the Elysee Palace, the "constructive talks" helped to "converge positions" on resolving the Ukraine conflict. During their visit, Rubio and Witkoff also met with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, British Prime Minister’s National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell, German Chancellor’s Foreign Policy Adviser Jens Ploetner, and the head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office, Andrey Yermak.

Another meeting of representatives from the five countries is scheduled for next week in London, AFP reported.