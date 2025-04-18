UNSC could pass resolution on potential Ukraine truce depending on terms — Russia’s envoy

UNITED NATIONS, April 18. /TASS/. The UN Security Council could develop and adopt a resolution in support of a potential ceasefire in Ukraine depending on the terms of that ceasefire, said Vasily Nebenzya, Russia's envoy to the world body.

"We already have one resolution calling for an end to the conflict, which was adopted at the initiative of the United States. Let's see what exactly will have to be done in the Security Council if we reach any agreement. It all depends on the terms of a possible ceasefire and the language of the document," he told reporters.

In February, the UN Security Council adopted a US-sponsored resolution on the Ukrainian crisis. The document was written in a neutral tone and included a two-paragraph preamble that expressed sorrow for the victims and stressed the role of the UN in maintaining international peace and security. It also had a clause that called for a swift end to the conflict and the establishment of a lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia.

When Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump spoke by phone on March 18, they discussed a 30-day ceasefire, conditions for preventing escalation and some international topics. The Russian leader agreed with his US counterpart's proposal for the sides of the conflict in Ukraine to refrain from strikes on energy infrastructure.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Kiev has violated the agreement on a daily basis since then, despite public statements of support for the deal. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitriy Peskov said Kiev had failed to respect the moratorium on striking energy sites.