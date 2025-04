DONETSK, April 18. /TASS/. The liberation of the settlement of Kalinovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) will accelerate the Russian army’s advance to Konstantinovka, a source in Russia’s defense circles told TASS on Friday.

"The liberation of Kalinovo will speed up the advance of Russian forces towards Konstantinovka," the defense source said.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported about the liberation of the settlement of Kalinovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic on April 16.