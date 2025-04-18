MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Ukraine does not meet any of the European Union’s membership criteria, Steffen Kotre, German parliament member and the Alternative for Germany faction’s foreign policy expert, said.

"We can see it [the EU] interfering in the affairs of Georgia and Moldova, and pulling Ukraine closer, even though it does not meet a single membership criterion. The EU has turned into a political club promoting left-liberal ideas," he told the Deutschland Kurier media outlet.

According to the lawmaker, even sanctions and tariffs are introduced with an eye to the United States’ domestic policy, with the goal being to win the sympathy of the Democrats. "It’s no longer about the economy, it’s about competition for ideological influence, which runs counter to the interests of citizens and individual countries," Kotre explained.