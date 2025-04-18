Trump expects to get Russia’s response on Ukraine truce this week

WASHINGTON, April 18. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump expects to get Russia’s response on a possible ceasefire in Ukraine as early as this week, the US leader told reporters in the White House.

"We’re going to be hearing from them this week, very shortly, actually. I think we’re getting close, but we’ll let you know very soon," the US leader said.

On March 18, US President Donald Trump put forward a proposal for the sides of the conflict to refrain from strikes on energy infrastructure for 30 days. Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed and immediately gave the Russian military the appropriate command. Vladimir Zelensky later said Ukraine would also support the proposal.

However, Ukraine attacked Russian energy sites from March 18 to April 16 in 15 regions. They are the Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Zaporozhye, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov, Saratov, Smolensk, Tambov, Krasnodar and Kherson regions, Crimea, and the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics. The strikes were carried out with drones and various artillery capabilities, including the HIMARS. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Kiev has not actually observed the moratorium, and attempts to attack the Russian energy sector continue.