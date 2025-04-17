Taliban expects to develop full-scale diplomatic, economic ties with Russia

TUNIS, April 17. /TASS/. Afghanistan’s Taliban movement views Russia’s suspension of its ban as an important step, and counts on full-scale diplomatic and economic relations with Russia, the movement’s official spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told TASS.

"We consider this step to be very important. In the future, Afghanistan and Russia will certainly build a good relationship in the spheres of economy and diplomacy," he said.

In the spokesman’s opinion, "Russian President [Vladimir Putin] has a correct policy with regard to Afghanistan."

When asked about the possibility of a Taliban delegation’s visit to Russia, he replied that "the decision is yet to be made."

Earlier, Russia’s Supreme Court satisfied the Prosecutor General's appeal to suspend the ban on the Taliban movement effective immediately.

The meeting was held behind closed doors. This decision was the first within the framework of the legal norm that entered into force in December 2024, which allows for suspension of a ban on the activities of organizations listed as terrorist.