MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces and special services are preparing a provocation on the eve of Easter in an unliberated part of the Kharkov Region to discredit Russian servicemen, Vitaly Ganchev, the head of the Kharkov military-civilian administration, told TASS.

"According to the operational information we have received, the Ukrainian side is preparing for a mass bloody provocation to discredit Russia on the eve of Easter Sunday. Taking into account the abovementioned information, I urge everyone to take this statement seriously and, if possible, not to leave homes on April 19 and 20 and not to go to festive events and places of mass gatherings of people," Ganchev said.

According to him, similar provocations are also being prepared in the Dnepropetrovsk and Poltava Regions.