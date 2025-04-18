US hopes to reach ceasefire in Ukraine in matter of weeks — media

NEW YORK, April 18. /TASS/. US representatives at a meeting in Paris said they would like to achieve a total ceasefire in Ukraine within a few weeks, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

According to the agency, Washington expects significant progress toward ending the conflict in the near future. The sources also noted that participants in the meeting agreed to work toward that goal.

On April 17, French President Emmanuel Macron hosted US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Presidential Special Envoy Steven Witkoff in Paris. According to the Elysee Palace, the "constructive talks" helped to "converge positions" on resolving the Ukraine conflict. During their visit, Rubio and Witkoff also held talks with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, British Prime Minister's National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell, German Chancellor's Foreign Policy Adviser Jens Plotner, and the head of Vladimir Zelensky's office, Andrey Yermak.

Another meeting of representatives from the five countries is scheduled for the coming week in London, AFP reported.