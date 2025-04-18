No instructions from Putin as energy ceasefire ends, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Now that a 30-day energy ceasefire has expired, Russian President Vladimir Putin has not issued any new orders yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Commenting on whether Russia and Ukraine could resume attacks on each other’s energy infrastructure after the ceasefire ended, Peskov said: "Indeed, a month-long ceasefire reached its expiration date, but there were no instructions otherwise from the supreme commander-in-chief, President Putin."

On March 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump had a telephone conversation in which they discussed the situation in Ukraine. Putin agreed to Trump’s proposal to hold off on strikes on energy infrastructure for 30 days and ordered the Russian Defense Ministry to do so. Later, Vladimir Zelensky said that Ukraine would support the proposal to stop attacks on energy facilities.

Despite this, Ukrainian strikes hit energy facilities across 15 Russian regions between March 18 and April 16. These included the regions of Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Zaporozhye, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov, Saratov, Smolensk, Tambov, Kherson, Crimea, and Krasnodar, as well as the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Kiev employed UAVs, FPV drones, and various artillery systems, including HIMARS MLRS, in the attacks.

Peskov told TASS earlier that Kiev has not adhered to the moratorium since March 18 and that attempts to strike Russian energy infrastructure are ongoing.