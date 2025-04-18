MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The number of regions targeted by Ukrainian strikes on energy infrastructure has risen to 18, according to TASS calculations.

On March 18, U.S. President Donald Trump proposed that the conflicting parties refrain from attacking energy facilities for a period of 30 days. Vladimir Putin responded positively to this initiative, promptly issuing an order to the Russian military to comply.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian side, according to the Defense Ministry, has continued relentless bombardments without pause. Just yesterday, Kiev’s forces shelled power supply facilities in the Ryazan, Tver, and Tula regions. The total number of regions affected by Ukrainian strikes on energy infrastructure now stands at 18.

The most frequent targets include the Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk regions. Other areas subjected to shelling include Voronezh, Zaporozhye, Lipetsk, Rostov, Saratov, Smolensk, Tambov, and Kherson regions, as well as the Republic of Crimea, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, and Krasnodar Region. These attacks have utilized UAVs, FPV drones, and various artillery systems, including HIMARS MLRS. Notably, the Sudzha gas-metering station in the Kursk Region was destroyed as a result of recent strikes.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS earlier that Kiev has not adhered to the moratorium since March 18, and attempts to strike Russian energy infrastructure continue. The Russian Defense Ministry continues to release daily updates on the situation.