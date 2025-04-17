Dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un reside with Putin, appear well — spokesman

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Two rare Pungsan breed hunting dogs, which North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presented to Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Pyongyang, live in the Russian leader’s estate and are doing well, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"They feel fantastic. They reside with Putin," he said.

The dogs were presented to the Russian president during his visit to North Korea on June 18-19, 2024. They belong to a rare breed indigenous to North Korea. In late June, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS that the dogs had already arrived in Moscow and were adjusting. Last July, they were spotted in the footage of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Russian leader's Novo Ogaryovo residence near Moscow.