US ready to broker Ukraine deal if both sides are serious about peace — Rubio

PARIS, April 18. /TASS/. The United States is willing to help resolve the Ukraine conflict if the two conflicting sides show commitment to peace, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters in Paris.

"If it's [achieving peace] going to happen, we want to help," he emphasized.

According to Rubio, the understanding of whether it would be possible to put an end to the Ukraine conflict may come "in a matter of days."

"We're not going to continue with this endeavor for weeks and months on end. So we need to determine very quickly now, and I'm talking about a matter of days whether or not this is doable in the next few weeks. If it is we're in," Rubio specified.

On April 17, French President Emmanuel Macron held a meeting with the US secretary of state and US Special Envoy Steven Witkoff in Paris. According to the Elysee Palace, the "constructive talks" helped to "converge positions" on resolving the Ukraine conflict. During their visit, Rubio and Witkoff also met with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, British Prime Minister’s National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell, German Chancellor’s Foreign Policy Adviser Jens Ploetner, and the head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office, Andrey Yermak.

Another meeting of representatives from the five countries is scheduled for next week in London, AFP reported.