Ukraine’s army attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with over 80 UAVs in past day — governor

BELGOROD, April 18. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military attacked 11 districts of Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with 88 munitions and 83 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the past 24 hours, killing two self-defense fighters and wounding two civilians, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Friday.

"In the Shebekinsky municipal district, the town of Shebekino, the villages of Arkhangelskoye, Belyanka, Voznesenovka, Novaya Tavolzhanka, Rzhevka and Shamino and the farmstead Bondarenkov came under attacks by 17 drones, of which 10 were shot down and suppressed. A civilian was wounded in the village of Belyanka as a result of an UAV attack… Early this morning, a man was injured in a drone strike in the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka," the governor wrote, adding that the Ukrainian attacks damaged a private household, an outbuilding and eight cars while an ensuing fire destroyed a truck.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian military fired five munitions in one bombardment and carried out attacks by five UAVs on the village of Tishanka and the farmstead Shakhovka in the Volokonovsky district. Two self-defense fighters were killed in the farmstead Shakhovka after a Ukrainian UAV dropped an explosive, he said.

The Krasnoyaruzhsky district came under bombardments by 46 munitions and attacks by 19 Ukrainian UAVs, which damaged a private household, a truck, production buildings of an agribusiness and a tractor while an ensuing fire destroyed a truck. The Ukrainian military attacked the Graivoronsky district by 37 munitions and seven drones, damaging four apartments, the governor said.

The Valuisky district came under an attack by 17 Ukrainian UAVs, which damaged seven private households, three outbuildings, two auxiliary structures and a car. A Ukrainian attack by 12 UAVs on the Belgorodsky district damaged four private households, five cars, windows in three apartments of a residential building, a production enterprise and a garage, he said.

Air defense systems destroyed six Ukrainian UAVs over the Alekseyevsky, Starooskolsky, Borisovsky, Veidelevsky and Rakityansky districts, with no injuries or damage reported, the governor said.