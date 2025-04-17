Three Ukrainian drones attack ZNPP satellite city of Energodar — mayor

MELITOPOL, April 17. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine have attempted to attack the city of Energodar in the Zaporozhye Region - the satellite city of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) with three loitering munitions, city Mayor Maxim Pukhov said.

"Today, the Kiev regime made an attempt to upend our peaceful city. Energodar was attacked by three quadrotor loitering munitions. One of them was downed outside the junior sports school of Energodar. The second was jammed by electronic warfare systems and detonated at an empty plot of land outside the Luch power substation," the mayor wrote on Telegram.

No casualties were reported, but a vehicle was damaged in the attack, the mayor added.