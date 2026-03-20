Switzerland suspends weapons exports to US due to Iran conflict

GENEVA, March 20. /TASS/. Switzerland has decided to suspend weapons exports to the US for the duration of the conflict with Iran based on its commitment to neutrality, the Swiss Federal Council (government) said in a statement.

"On March 20, the Federal Council reviewed the potential impact of applying the principle of neutrality to exports to the countries involved in the Iran conflict. Military exports to the countries involved in the international armed conflict with Iran cannot be authorized during the conflict," the statement reads.

According to the Swiss government, "not a single new export license for military exports to the US has been issued" since the conflict escalated on February 28. Besides, the country has refrained from issuing "licenses for the export of military equipment to Israel" and Iran for several years.

According to data from Switzerland’s State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, the US is the second-largest importer of Swiss weapons after Germany. In particular, Washington imported 94.2 million Swiss francs ($119.6 million) worth of military goods from Bern in 2025, while Berlin’s purchases stood at 386.3 million Swiss francs ($490.8 million). Switzerland’s total weapons exports rose by 17% last year compared to 2024, reaching 984.2 million Swiss francs ($1.2 billion). That said, the US accounts for about 10% of the country’s military exports.