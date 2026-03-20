Bank of Russia cuts key rate by 0.5 p.p. to 15% second time this year

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia has lowered its key rate by 0.5 percentage points to 15% per annum for the second time since the beginning of the year, noting that it will assess both domestic and external risks when making decisions at upcoming meetings, according to the regulator’s press release following a meeting of its board of directors.

"On 20 March 2026, the Bank of Russia Board of Directors decided to cut the key rate by 50 basis points to 15.00% per annum. The economy is approaching a balanced growth path. In February, price growth predictably decelerated after a temporary acceleration in January. The Bank of Russia estimates that the underlying measures of current price growth remain in the range of 4-5% in annualized terms. However, uncertainty regarding the external environment has increased considerably," the statement said.