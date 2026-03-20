Fire breaks out at Kuwait's Al-Ahmadi oil refinery following drone strike — agency

DOHA, March 20. /TASS/. A fire broke out at an oil refinery in Kuwait’s port of Al-Ahmadi following a drone strike, the Kuna news agency reported.

"This morning, the Al-Ahmadi oil refinery, owned by the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, came under a series of hostile drone attacks, resulting in fires at some of its facilities," the agency quoted the company as saying.

It noted that no one was injured in the incident, and firefighters have begun extinguishing the blaze. In addition, operations at several refinery facilities have been suspended.