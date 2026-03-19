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Moscow, Beijing, Ankara ready to help resolve Iran conflict — Russian MFA

The ministry says that the states are ready to find ways to achieve long-term stability "based on respect for the interests of all regional countries"

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Moscow, Beijing and Ankara, along with other like-minded nations, are ready to help resolve the conflict in the Persian Gulf, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Russia, along with China, Turkey and other like-minded countries, are ready to contribute to resolving the conflict and finding ways to settle differences through political and diplomatic means in order to achieve long-term stability in the region based on respect for the interests of all regional countries. We strongly emphasize the need to create a situation where our friendly Arab nations and Iran will co-exist in an atmosphere of peace, security and good-neighborliness," the statement reads.

The Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that Moscow had for several years been promoting a collective security initiative for the Gulf region. "We are prepared to continue constructively contributing to efforts to resolve the conflict and settle the existing differences in the Middle East through political and diplomatic means, particularly by creating conditions for joint search for a sustainable solution based on a balance between the legitimate interests of all countries of the region," the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed.

Tags
Foreign policyIran
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