Russian troops liberate five communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated five communities in the Sumy Region and the Donetsk People’s Republic over the week of March 14-20 in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"Battlegroup North units took control of the settlement of Sopych in the Sumy Region through decisive operations. <…> Over the past week, Battlegroup West units liberated the settlement of Aleksandrovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active operations. <…> Battlegroup South units liberated the settlements of Kaleniki and Fyodorovka Vtoraya in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active offensive operations. <…> Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Pavlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces deliver seven precision strikes on Ukrainian military sites over week

Russian forces delivered seven strikes by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on fuel and energy, transport and aerodrome infrastructure used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations over the past week, the ministry reported.

"On March 14-20, in response to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on Russian territory, the Russian Armed Forces delivered one massive and six combined strikes, hitting enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, fuel and energy, transport and aerodrome infrastructure used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, sites for the production and storage of long-range attack unmanned aerial vehicles and their preparation for launch, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 1,655 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,655 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed eight enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, a motorized infantry brigade, an assault brigade, an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,655 personnel, eight armored combat vehicles, 76 motor vehicles, 10 field artillery guns and eight electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations in those frontline areas over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 47 ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 1,250 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,250 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 30 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the past week, Battlegroup West units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,250 personnel, 30 armored combat vehicles, 157 motor vehicles, 15 field artillery guns and four electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 23 ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 1,110 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 1,110 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 28 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the past week, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on formations of five mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,110 personnel, 28 armored combat vehicles, 86 motor vehicles, 21 field artillery guns and six electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 47 ammunition, fuel and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 2,125 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 2,125 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and 57 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the past week, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, an infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade, an air assault brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, a territorial defense brigade and three National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 2,125 personnel, two tanks, 57 armored combat vehicles, 113 motor vehicles, 18 field artillery guns and 11 electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 1,900 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 1,900 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 20 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the past week, Battlegroup East units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, two air assault brigades, two assault brigades, six assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,900 personnel, 20 armored combat vehicles, 63 motor vehicles and nine artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed six ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 400 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 400 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the past week, Battlegroup Dnepr units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 400 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, 78 motor vehicles, four field artillery guns, 25 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and 17 ammunition, fuel and materiel depots in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russian forces destroy two US-made rocket launchers, one Grad rocket system over week

Russian forces destroyed two US-made multiple rocket launchers and a Grad rocket system of the Ukrainian army over the past week, the ministry reported.

"During the past week, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed three multiple launch rocket systems, in particular, a HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and an MLRS multiple rocket launcher of US manufacture and a Grad multiple rocket launcher," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 2,615 Ukrainian UAVs, 40 smart bombs over week

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 2,615 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 40 smart bombs over the week, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 40 guided aerial bombs, 12 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, two Neptune long-range missiles and 2,615 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 125,225 unmanned aerial vehicles, 652 surface-to-air missile systems, 28,366 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,690 multiple rocket launchers, 33,961 field artillery guns and mortars and 57,328 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.