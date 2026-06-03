US military in Kuwait repels attack by Iranian drones — CENTCOM

NEW YORK, June 3. /TASS/. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has reported repelling an attack by Iranian drones on American forces in Kuwait.

"An additional wave of Iranian drones attempting to attack US forces in Kuwait failed to impact intended targets tonight. US Central Command air defenses successfully downed multiple drones and ensured no American personnel or assets were harmed," they said in a publication on social media X.

Earlier, CENTCOM reported that US forces had shot down several Iranian ballistic missiles and drones, as well as carried out strikes on a ground control point on the Iranian island of Qeshm.