US troops accuse commanders of negligence over Iranian drone threat

WASHINGTON, July 13. /TASS/. US servicemen who survived an Iranian strike on US military facilities in Kuwait accused their commanders of underestimating the security threat at Shuwaikh Port, The The Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing military officials.

According to the newspaper, senior officers ignored intelligence warnings that Shuwaikh was one of the priority targets for an Iranian attack. Despite assessments that the facility lacked adequate protection, US commanders decided to deploy regular troops there anyway, prompting some soldiers to work on improving defenses after becoming aware of security gaps. The project was eventually abandoned due to a lack of resources.

The service members also told The Washington Post that senior officers at the facility allegedly pressured soldiers on several occasions to leave shelters and return to work despite active air raid warnings.

An ongoing internal investigation does not envisage disciplinary action against anyone because, according to a source cited by the newspaper, the port allegedly had a multilayered defense system against drones and missiles. US commanders, however, deny the allegations and maintain that the military facility was adequately protected.

On March 1, Iran carried out a strike on a US facility in Kuwait that killed six service members. Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth later said the troops were killed in an attack on a tactical operations center. He initially described it as a heavily fortified command post and said Iran had used a powerful weapon. CBS News, however, citing sources, reported that the command post was a temporary structure with limited protection.