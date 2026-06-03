Hungary ready to host Ukraine talks — prime minister

BERLIN, June 3. /TASS/. Hungary is ready to contribute to diplomatic efforts to settle the conflict in Ukraine and could serve as a venue for talks, Prime Minister Peter Magyar said in an interview with Germany’s Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.

"We can provide diplomatic and humanitarian assistance, and Hungary could also serve as a venue for talks," he pointed out.

When asked about security guarantees for Kiev, Magyar said that only the international community can provide them. "Hungary cannot play a decisive role here. That is the prerogative of the great powers," he noted.