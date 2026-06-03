Russian passenger jets to offer Wi-Fi on board — chief executive of UAC

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. New Russian passenger jets will offer Wi-Fi, CEO of the United Aircraft Company (UAC) Vadim Badekha told TASS in an interview on the eve of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"Our airplanes must boast cutting-edge capabilities. Access to the Internet is available with the help of domestically-made equipment," he said.

There is also an option to install screens and other comfort accessories, the chief executive said. "Nevertheless, the airlines themselves will determine how compartments are configured - screens, Wi-Fi, and seat sizes. We will try to make airplanes comfortable for passengers," he added.