US denies reports of Iranian strike hitting US Fifth Fleet headquarters

WASHINGTON, June 3. /TASS/. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has denied reports that an Iranian attack hit the headquarters of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet in Bahrain and a US airbase in the region.

"All Iranian attacks on American forces failed. US forces remain vigilant and ready to defend against unwarranted Iranian aggression," CENTCOM said in a statement on X.

Earlier, Iran’s ISNA news agency cited a statement by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps about successful missile and drone strikes on the headquarters of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet and a US airbase.