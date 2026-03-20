US accelerates deployment of additional troops to Middle East — TV channel

NEW YORK, March 20. /TASS/. The US is accelerating the deployment of several thousand troops to the Middle East, NBC News reported, citing sources.

According to the TV channel, at least 2,200 Marines will depart from San Diego, California, for the Middle East in the coming days. This is earlier than originally planned, the TV channel’s sources noted. The Marines are expected to deploy aboard the US Navy amphibious assault ship USS Boxer, which will be accompanied by one or two additional ships. According to NBC News, this suggests that several thousand more sailors will likely arrive in the Middle East.

Earlier, Reuters reported that the Washington administration is considering the possibility of deploying thousands more US troops to the Middle East, possibly to participate in an operation against Iran.